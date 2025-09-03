Over 1,600 illegal firearms taken into custody so far this year - IGP

Sri Lanka’s Inspector General of Police (IGP) Priyantha Weerasuriya says that 1,612 illegal firearms have been taken into custody so far this year.

Addressing the 159th Police Day commemoration event in Colombo, he also revealed that 17 criminals involved in organised crime have been brought back to the island from overseas recently.

He added that organised criminals, transnational organised criminals and other criminals are currently being arrested continuously and that 17 individuals who were involved in crimes in this country while operating from foreign countries have been arrested and brought back to the island in the recent period.

The IGP also stated that the arrest of five prominent members of a criminal gang hiding in Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia, in collaboration with Interpol, was a great achievement for the Sri Lankan Police Department.

He also said that 1,416 kilograms of Crystal Methamphetamine (Ice), 946 kilograms of heroin, and 1,282 kilograms of cannabis, among other narcotics, have been seized so far this year.

IGP Priyantha Weerasuriya also stated that 1,612 illegal firearms, including T-56 assault rifles and pistols, were seized during the seizure of firearms.

Meanwhile, he further revealed that there is currently a shortage of 30,000 personnel in the Police Department.