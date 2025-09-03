Negligent police officers must resign or be removed  President

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake emphasized that no crime should be concealed by the passage of time and that time will never be an obstacle in bringing criminals to justice.

He assured that the incumbent government is determined to punish crimes without any discrimination, regardless of when or where they were committed.

The President made these remarks while addressing the 159th Police Day celebrations held this afternoon (03) at the Thimbirigasyaya Police Stadium, under the theme “Let’s Protect the Law – Let’s Value Peace.”

Highlighting the grave responsibility of the Police Department in curbing the drug menace and crimes committed using illegal weapons—both of which pose major social challenges today—the President affirmed that the government will safeguard police officers who perform their duties diligently.

He further urged officers to carry out their responsibilities fearlessly.

President Dissanayake also addressed the challenges faced by police officers and the Sri Lanka Police Department.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to strengthening the force by increasing its personnel, enhancing salaries and allowances, and developing a modern, technologically advanced police service.

In a candid remark, the President noted that while most police officers perform their duties with dedication, a small minority have failed to uphold their responsibilities.

“It must be said, even if reluctantly, that a handful have neglected their duty. I urge those officers to abandon such practices. Otherwise, they should resign. If not done voluntarily, we are prepared to remove them from service. We must re-establish the respect that every department rightfully deserves,” he emphasized.