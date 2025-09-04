Grade 5 Scholarship Exam results released

The results of the 2025 Grade 5 Scholarship Examination have been released online, the Commissioner General of Examinations announced.

Accordingly, the results can be viewed on the department’s official website: www.doenets.lk.

The 2025 Grade 5 Scholarship Examination was held on August 10 at 2,787 centres across the island. A total of 307,951 candidates sat for the exam.

According to the Commissioner General of Examinations a total of 901 students with special needs sat for the exam this year, including 12 candidates who used Braille scripts.