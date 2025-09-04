Showers, strong winds expected in various parts of the country today
September 4, 2025 05:39 am
A few showers may occur in the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in the Galle, Matara, Kandy, and Nuwara-Eliya districts today (04), the Department of Meteorology said.
Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the Ampara, Batticaloa and Monaragala districts after 2.00 p.m.
Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere of the island.
Fairly strong winds of about (30-40) kmph can be expected at times over Western slopes of the central hills and in North-central and North-western provinces and in Hambantota district.