Showers, strong winds expected in various parts of the country today

A few showers may occur in the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in the Galle, Matara, Kandy, and Nuwara-Eliya districts today (04), the Department of Meteorology said.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the Ampara, Batticaloa and Monaragala districts after 2.00 p.m.

Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere of the island.

Fairly strong winds of about (30-40) kmph can be expected at times over Western slopes of the central hills and in North-central and North-western provinces and in Hambantota district.