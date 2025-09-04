PM Harini emphasised the importance of child-focused public financing

September 4, 2025   06:35 am

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya has emphasised the critical importance of child-focused public financing, noting that “Government budgets are among the most powerful instruments for realizing the rights and well-being of children as enshrined in the Convention on the Rights of the Child."

The Prime Minister noted that it is the responsibility of the government to ensure that public finance serves as a catalyst for advancing the rights of every child and securing their future.

She made these remarks while addressing the two-day program on “Financing What Matters: Strengthening Public Financial Management for Inclusive Social Outcomes for Children and Families”, a Regional Knowledge Exchange held on 3rd and 4th September at NH Collection in Colombo under the EU-UNICEF Public Finance Facility.

The event, implemented by UNICEF and supported by the European Union, served as a forum for dialogue between policymakers responsible for public financial management, budgeting, and expenditure processes across Asia, as well as international partners in this field.

