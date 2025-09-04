CID uncovers ICE production facility of Kehelbaddara Padme in Nuwara Eliya

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has uncovered that notorious organised criminal Mandinu Padmasiri alias Kehelbaddara Padme had been operating an illegal ice (methamphetamine) drug production facility in Nuwara Eliya.

This revelation emerged during interrogations conducted while the suspect, Kehelbaddara Padme, remains in CID custody.

According to information obtained through further questioning, the suspect had invested over Rs. 4 million in the operation and had rented a house in Nuwara Eliya to carry it out.

The suspect also disclosed that approximately 2,000 kilograms of chemical substances required for the drug production had been imported into the country.