Court issues order preventing arrest of attorney appeared for Thusitha Halloluwa

September 4, 2025   07:17 am

The Court of Appeal has issued an interim restraining order preventing the Colombo Crimes Division from arresting an attorney-at-law in connection with the ongoing investigation into the shooting incident involving former Director of the National Lotteries Board, Thusitha Halloluwa.

This order was issued by a bench comprising President of the Court of Appeal Justice Rohantha Abeysooriya and Justice Priyantha Fernando, following the consideration of a petition submitted to the court.

President’s Counsel Saliya Pieris, appearing on behalf of the petitioner, argued before the court that there was insufficient evidence to justify the arrest of his client.

He further stated that the individual in question had only provided professional legal services to Thusitha Halloluwa in his capacity as an attorney-at-law, and had no involvement whatsoever in any criminal activity.

After considering the submissions, the Court of Appeal issued the interim restraining order, which will remain in effect for a period of 14 days.

