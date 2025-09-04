44 complaints related to teenage pregnancies lodged in first seven of 2025

The National Child Protection Authority (NCPA) states that 44 complaints related to teenage pregnancies have been received during the first seven months of this year.

The Authority pointed out that these complaints were received during the period from January 1 to July 31 of this year.

During this period, the NCPA received a total of 5,461 complaints related to children, out of which 4,501 fall under the National Child Protection Authority Act, while 960 complaints are not covered by the Act.

During the first seven months of this year, the NCPA received 141 complaints related to serious sexual abuse of children, 330 complaints of sexual harassment, and 32 complaints of rape.

The highest number of complaints during this period were related to child cruelty, totaling 1,126, the NCPA stated.

There were also 125 complaints regarding child trafficking, and 82 complaints related to child labor.

Furthermore, during the first seven months of this year, the Authority received 81 complaints regarding cyber violence against children and 10 complaints related to self-harm.

There were also 63 complaints concerning drug-related offenses, as well as complaints regarding three cases of child marriage and one case of abduction, the NCPA noted.