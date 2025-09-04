200 children with cancer die annually in Sri Lanka: NCCP

September 4, 2025   08:20 am

Approximately 200 children with cancer die annually in Sri Lanka, according to Dr. Suraj Perera, a Consultant Community Physician attached to the National Cancer Control Programme (NCCP).

He emphasized that this situation can be mitigated through proper medical treatment.

Dr. Suraj Perera shared these views while participating in a media briefing held by the Health Promotion Bureau.

He stated:

“In 2022, out of all cancer patients identified, 904 were children diagnosed with cancer. When we look at data over the past 15 years, it clearly shows that there hasn’t been a significant increase in childhood cancer cases. The numbers have typically remained within the 600 to 800 range. Now, around 900 cases of childhood cancer are being reported annually.

According to the Department of the Registrar General, around 200 children died of cancer in 2019, and although the data from 2020 was also collected, it has now been officially reported that on average, about 200 children with cancer die each year.

Among these are patients who had the potential to recover but were diagnosed late. These deaths can be reduced further. Likewise, complications can also be reduced if they seek medical treatment in a timely manner.”

