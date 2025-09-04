Grade 5 scholarship exam: Top performers revealed

Grade 5 scholarship exam: Top performers revealed

September 4, 2025   09:04 am

According to the results of the 2025 Grade 5 Scholarship Examination, the highest-scoring student in the Sinhala medium is from the Galle District, the Commissioner General of Examinations, A.K.S. Indika Kumari stated.

That student has obtained 198 marks.

Meanwhile, in the Tamil medium, the highest score of 194 was obtained by a student from the Jaffna District.

This was announced by the Commissioner General of Examinations, A.K.S. Indika Kumari, during a special media briefing this morning (04).

The results of the 2025 Grade 5 Scholarship Examination were released online, last night (03).

Accordingly, the results can be viewed on the department’s official website: www.doenets.lk.

The 2025 Grade 5 Scholarship Examination was held on August 10 at 2,787 centres across the island. A total of 307,951 candidates sat for the exam.

According to the Commissioner General of Examinations a total of 901 students with special needs sat for the exam this year, including 12 candidates who used Braille scripts.

