No approval for road construction through Sinharaja Forest  Environment Minister

No approval will be granted for any road construction within the Sinharaja Forest Reserve, Minister of Environment Dr. Dammika Patabendi.

Minister Patabendi emphasised that in line with the government’s environmental protection policy, no such action will be taken that could harm the ecosystem.

The Minister made these remarks in response to a question from a journalist regarding a proposed road project from Illuma Kanda to Sooriyakanda, which has recently sparked public concern.

He clarified that the road proposal had only been submitted to a Regional Development Committee, and a group of officials had visited the area for inspection. This, he said, has led to the current discussion and public debate on the matter.