Wild elephant injured in train collision in Habarana

September 4, 2025   09:56 am

A wild elephant was hit by the night mail train traveling from Trincomalee to Colombo last night (03) in Puwakpitiya, Habarana. 

The incident occurred between Habarana and Palugaswewa.

According to a wildlife officer, the elephant involved in the collision is estimated to be around 20 years old.

The elephant’s front right leg was broken due to the impact and was found lying near the railway track, according to Ada Derana correspondent who visited the scene.

Residents of the area stated that the railway line at that location offers a clear view for a long distance, and they allege that the driver’s negligence may have caused the accident.

Wildlife officers stated that treatment for the injured leg will be initiated today (04) by the veterinary unit in Pandulagama.

It is suspected that the elephant was trying to cross the railway line from the Hurulu Forest Reserve in Habarana to the Puwakpitiya village when the accident occurred.

Wildlife officers from Ritigala and Kekirawa are conducting investigations regarding the incident.

