Court dismisses Midigama Ruwans petition to remove STF from Boossa Prison

Court dismisses Midigama Ruwans petition to remove STF from Boossa Prison

September 4, 2025   11:10 am

The Court of Appeal has dismissed a petition filed by J.A. Ruwan Kumara alias Midigama Ruwan, a notorious underworld leader, through his attorney, seeking an order to remove the officers of the Police Special Task Force (STF) from activities such as internal inspections of the Boossa High-Security Prison. 

The Court of Appeal issued this decision after considering the submissions made by Additional Solicitor General Shanil Kularatne, appearing for the Attorney General, that the relevant petition could not be maintained, said Ada Derana reporter. 

In announcing the decision, the Court of Appeal bench comprising President of the Court of Appeal Justice Rohantha Abeysuriya and Priyantha Fernando stated that the petitioner has failed to present adequate evidence to establish the cause of action stated in the petition.

Accordingly, the bench stated that it will be dismissed without taking it into consideration.

The petitioner claimed that the deployment of Police Special Task Force officers for internal affairs, including inspections of inmates at the Boossa High-Security Prison, is contrary to the provisions of the Prisons Act.

Accordingly, the petitioner filed the petition seeking an order preventing the deployment of Police Special Task Force officers for internal affairs at the prison.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

CEB workers to launch 'work-to-rule' trade union action tomorrow (English)

CEB workers to launch 'work-to-rule' trade union action tomorrow (English)

CEB workers to launch 'work-to-rule' trade union action tomorrow (English)

Inaugural session of Tourism Promotion Task Force held (English)

Inaugural session of Tourism Promotion Task Force held (English)

Customs agrees to release 506 BYD electric vehicles (English)

Customs agrees to release 506 BYD electric vehicles (English)

159th Anniversary of Sri Lanka Police falls today (English)

159th Anniversary of Sri Lanka Police falls today (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Robust public sector essential for a thriving nation, says PM Harini (English)

Robust public sector essential for a thriving nation, says PM Harini (English)

SLFP turns 74 today (English)

SLFP turns 74 today (English)