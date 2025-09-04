The Court of Appeal has dismissed a petition filed by J.A. Ruwan Kumara alias Midigama Ruwan, a notorious underworld leader, through his attorney, seeking an order to remove the officers of the Police Special Task Force (STF) from activities such as internal inspections of the Boossa High-Security Prison.

The Court of Appeal issued this decision after considering the submissions made by Additional Solicitor General Shanil Kularatne, appearing for the Attorney General, that the relevant petition could not be maintained, said Ada Derana reporter.

In announcing the decision, the Court of Appeal bench comprising President of the Court of Appeal Justice Rohantha Abeysuriya and Priyantha Fernando stated that the petitioner has failed to present adequate evidence to establish the cause of action stated in the petition.

Accordingly, the bench stated that it will be dismissed without taking it into consideration.

The petitioner claimed that the deployment of Police Special Task Force officers for internal affairs, including inspections of inmates at the Boossa High-Security Prison, is contrary to the provisions of the Prisons Act.

Accordingly, the petitioner filed the petition seeking an order preventing the deployment of Police Special Task Force officers for internal affairs at the prison.