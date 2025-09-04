Jeep modified to resemble an official Police vehicle seized in Kandy

A jeep, modified to resemble an official vehicle used by senior police officers, has been taken into custody by the Kandy Headquarters Police.

According to information received by the Kandy Headquarters Police, the vehicle was seized last afternoon (03), and at the time of the seizure, two individuals were inside. Police also reported that two ‘walkie-talkie’ communication devices, similar to those used by police officers, were found in the vehicle.

Except for the front windshield, all other windows of the jeep were fully tinted. Police said the vehicle had been frequently seen operating on roads in Kandy.

It has been reported that on certain occasions, police officers engaged in traffic and road duties had saluted the vehicle, assuming a senior police officer was inside.

The Kandy Headquarters Police are investigating whether the jeep is an assembled vehicle. It has also been reported that a report will be requested from the Department of Motor Traffic in connection with this.

Information regarding the ownership of the jeep has also been revealed.

Investigations have uncovered that the jeep belongs to a person named Amith Weerasinghe, a member of a political organization known as “Maha Sohon Balakaya,” which had been active in Kandy.

Accordingly, police have informed him to appear and provide a statement.