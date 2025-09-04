Female doctor arrested in Kandy for driving luxury vehicle with fake number plates

Female doctor arrested in Kandy for driving luxury vehicle with fake number plates

September 4, 2025   12:41 pm

A female doctor has been arrested by the Crimes Investigation Division of the Kandy Police on suspicion of driving a luxury vehicle with forged number plates.

The arrest was made during a search operation carried out on the Sumangala Mawatha in Wariyapola, Kandy, following a tip-off received by the police emergency response unit.

According to police investigations, while the vehicle is registered under the name of the suspect’s husband—who is also a doctor—the number plates displayed on the vehicle belonged to a car registered under his brother’s name.

The arrested doctor is currently attached to a main hospital in Kandy.

Further investigations into the incident are being conducted by the Kandy Division Crimes Investigation Unit.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

CEB workers to launch 'work-to-rule' trade union action tomorrow (English)

CEB workers to launch 'work-to-rule' trade union action tomorrow (English)

Inaugural session of Tourism Promotion Task Force held (English)

Inaugural session of Tourism Promotion Task Force held (English)

Customs agrees to release 506 BYD electric vehicles (English)

Customs agrees to release 506 BYD electric vehicles (English)

159th Anniversary of Sri Lanka Police falls today (English)

159th Anniversary of Sri Lanka Police falls today (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Robust public sector essential for a thriving nation, says PM Harini (English)

Robust public sector essential for a thriving nation, says PM Harini (English)