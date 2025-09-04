Female doctor arrested in Kandy for driving luxury vehicle with fake number plates

A female doctor has been arrested by the Crimes Investigation Division of the Kandy Police on suspicion of driving a luxury vehicle with forged number plates.

The arrest was made during a search operation carried out on the Sumangala Mawatha in Wariyapola, Kandy, following a tip-off received by the police emergency response unit.

According to police investigations, while the vehicle is registered under the name of the suspect’s husband—who is also a doctor—the number plates displayed on the vehicle belonged to a car registered under his brother’s name.

The arrested doctor is currently attached to a main hospital in Kandy.

Further investigations into the incident are being conducted by the Kandy Division Crimes Investigation Unit.