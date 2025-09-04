Case against ex-Ministers Mahindananda and Nalin Fernando adjourned to October 10

The case filed by the Attorney General under the Public Property Act against former ministers Mahindananda Aluthgamage and Nalin Fernando and the former Secretary of the Ministry of Sports, retired Major General Nanda Mallawaarachchi has been scheduled for further hearing on October 10 at the Colombo High Court.

The case was called today (04) before Colombo High Court judge Manjula Tilakaratne, Ada Derana reporter said.

During the proceedings, former ministers Mahindananda Aluthgamage and Nalin Fernando, who are currently serving prison sentences, were produced before court by prison officials. However, Nanda Mallawaarachchi, the third accused, did not appear in court due to illness. His attorney submitted a medical report explaining his absence.

Attorney Sanjay Rajaratnam, representing accused Nalin Fernando, argued that publicizing the case through media could cause hardship and distress to the accused’s family and friends. Therefore, he requested that the accused be produced in court only after the commencement of the trial and examination of evidence.

However, the judge rejected the request, emphasizing that according to the Code of Criminal Procedure, the accused must be produced before court at all times except under exceptional circumstances. The judge further stressed that the accused must be present in court for the proper conduct of the trial.

Accordingly, court ordered that the accused be produced in court on every trial date.

Court also directed the prosecution to present oral submissions regarding the main objections expected to be raised by the defense on October 10.

The case has been filed on charges of misappropriating over Rs. 39 million through the importation of 14,000 carrom boards and 11,000 checkers boards via Lanka Sathosa for the distribution to political offices of then-presidential candidate Mahinda Rajapaksa during the 2015 presidential election.