Appeals Court issues interim order suspending trial against retired SDIG Ravi Seneviratne

The Court of Appeal today (04) issued an interim injunction suspending the ongoing trial at the Mount Lavinia Magistrate’s Court against Retired Senior Deputy Inspector General (SDIG) Ravi Seneviratne, who is currently serving as the Secretary to the Ministry of Public Security.

The case has been filed on charges related to driving under the influence and failing to prevent a road accident in 2023, Ada Derana reporter said.

The interim order was issued after considering a petition filed by Seneviratne, requesting that the case against him at the Mount Lavinia Magistrate’s Court be transferred to another court.

The petition was taken up a bench of the Court of Appeal comprising Justices Mayadunne Corea and Mahen Weeraman.