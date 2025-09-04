Wife of Backhoe Saman remanded until September 18

The wife of underworld figure ‘Backhoe Saman’, Shadhika Lakshani, who is currently in custody, has been remanded until September 18 by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) produced the suspect before Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanka S. Bodaragama, who issued the remand order following the court proceedings, said Ada Derana reporter.

A case has been filed against her under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.