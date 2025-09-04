Wife of Backhoe Saman remanded until September 18

Wife of Backhoe Saman remanded until September 18

September 4, 2025   02:46 pm

The wife of underworld figure ‘Backhoe Saman’, Shadhika Lakshani, who is currently in custody, has been remanded until September 18 by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) produced the suspect before Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanka S. Bodaragama, who issued the remand order following the court proceedings, said Ada Derana reporter.

A case has been filed against her under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

CEB workers to launch 'work-to-rule' trade union action tomorrow (English)

CEB workers to launch 'work-to-rule' trade union action tomorrow (English)

Inaugural session of Tourism Promotion Task Force held (English)

Inaugural session of Tourism Promotion Task Force held (English)

Customs agrees to release 506 BYD electric vehicles (English)

Customs agrees to release 506 BYD electric vehicles (English)

159th Anniversary of Sri Lanka Police falls today (English)

159th Anniversary of Sri Lanka Police falls today (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Robust public sector essential for a thriving nation, says PM Harini (English)

Robust public sector essential for a thriving nation, says PM Harini (English)