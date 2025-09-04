Russian woman arrested for operating business while on tourist visa

A 29-year-old Russian woman has been arrested by the Unawatuna Tourist Police Unit for allegedly engaging in business activities while residing in Sri Lanka on a tourist visa.

According to preliminary investigations, the woman had been operating a hotel and a restaurant in the Unawatuna area as a night club, in violation of visa rules.

Following her arrest, the Russian woman has been handed over to the Habaraduwa Police Station for further investigations, police said.

The arrested foreign national is scheduled to be produced before the Galle Magistrate’s Court tomorrow (5).