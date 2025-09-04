Nine-hour water cut in Colombo and suburbs

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) has announced a nine-hour water cut, scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday (06), affecting several areas including Colombo.

According to the NWSDB, the water cut will affect all areas from Colombo 01 to Colombo 15.

In addition, the water cut will also affect the following areas:

Battaramulla, Pelawatta, Hokandara, Koswatte, Thalawathugoda, Kotte, Rajagiriya, Mirihana, Madiwela, Nugegoda, Nawala, Kolonnawa, IDH, Kotikawatte, Angoda, Wellampitiya, Orugodawatte, Mulleriyawa, Maharagama, Boralesgamuwa, Dehiwala, Ratmalana, and Moratuwa.