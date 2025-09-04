2 dead, 12 injured as bus topples down precipice on Ella-Weelawaya road

UPDATE: At least two persons are reported dead while another 12 individuals have been injured and hospitalised after a bus toppled down a precipice near the 24th Km Post on the Ella-Weelawaya main road.

The injured have been admitted to the Badulla Teaching Hospital, sources told Ada Derana.

A bus has reportedly toppled down a precipice near the 24th Kilometer Post on the Ella-Weelawaya main road.

A bus transporting a group of employees of the Tangalle Municipal Council, who were on an excursion tour, has toppled down a precipice for a distance of around 500 meters this evening (4), Ada Derana reporter said.

The group was returning back to Tangalle from Ella when they had met with the accident. Around 30 persons were onboard the bus at the time of the accident.

Rescue operations are currently underway at the scene of the incident while several passengers have already been rushed to hospital, he said.

Await further details…