2 dead, 12 injured as bus topples down precipice on Ella-Weelawaya road

2 dead, 12 injured as bus topples down precipice on Ella-Weelawaya road

September 4, 2025   10:19 pm

 

 

UPDATE: At least two persons are reported dead while another 12 individuals have been injured and hospitalised after a bus toppled down a precipice near the 24th Km Post on the Ella-Weelawaya main road.

The injured have been admitted to the Badulla Teaching Hospital, sources told Ada Derana.  

A bus has reportedly toppled down a precipice near the 24th Kilometer Post on the Ella-Weelawaya main road. 

A bus transporting a group of employees of the Tangalle Municipal Council, who were on an excursion tour, has toppled down a precipice for a distance of around 500 meters this evening (4), Ada Derana reporter said.

The group was returning back to Tangalle from Ella when they had met with the accident. Around 30 persons were onboard the bus at the time of the accident. 

Rescue operations are currently underway at the scene of the incident while several passengers have already been rushed to hospital, he said. 

Await further details… 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Case against ex-Ministers Mahindananda and Nalin Fernando adjourned to October 10 (English)

Case against ex-Ministers Mahindananda and Nalin Fernando adjourned to October 10 (English)

Case against ex-Ministers Mahindananda and Nalin Fernando adjourned to October 10 (English)

CEB trade unions to launch 'work-to-rule' campaign (English)

CEB trade unions to launch 'work-to-rule' campaign (English)

Cabinet nod to remove concessions granted to MPs to purchase houses from Viyathpura (English)

Cabinet nod to remove concessions granted to MPs to purchase houses from Viyathpura (English)

200 children with cancer die annually in Sri Lanka: NCCP (English)

200 children with cancer die annually in Sri Lanka: NCCP (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

CEB workers to launch 'work-to-rule' trade union action tomorrow (English)

CEB workers to launch 'work-to-rule' trade union action tomorrow (English)

Inaugural session of Tourism Promotion Task Force held (English)

Inaugural session of Tourism Promotion Task Force held (English)