Death toll climbs to 10 in Ella bus crash

The death toll from the bus crash near the 24th Km Post on the Ella-Wellawaya main road last night (4) has reportedly increased to 10 with over 15 others injured and hospitalized.

Over 15 patients have been admitted to the Badulla Teaching Hospital while several of them are said to be in critical condition.

Rescue operations are still ongoing at the site of the crash with the involvement of security forces and police personnel. However, it is reported that low-visibility has hindered rescue operations.

A bus had toppled down a precipice near the 24th Kilometer Post on the Ella-Wellawaya main road late last night.

The bus transporting a group of employees of the Tangalle Municipal Council, who were on an excursion tour, had toppled down a distance of around 500 meters before coming to a standstill.

The group was returning back to Tangalle from Ella when they had met with the accident. Around 30 persons were reportedly onboard the bus at the time of the accident.

Rescue operations are currently underway at the scene of the incident while several passengers have already been rushed to hospital.