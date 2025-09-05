Prime Minister Harini calls for unity and compassion on Milad-un-Nabi

Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Dr. Harini Amarasuriya has extended her greetings on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad, widely observed by Muslim communities around the world as Milad-un-Nabi.

In her message, the Prime Minister emphasized that “the teachings of Prophet Muhammad are not confined merely to a religious framework but stand as a universal set of humanitarian principles dedicated to the well-being of all humankind.”

She highlighted the Prophet’s guidance on social justice, equality, compassion towards the oppressed, and the accountability of rulers as principles that are “more relevant to contemporary society than ever before.”

Dr. Amarasuriya described the Prophet’s message as “a revolutionary proclamation against the unjust, tribal, and corrupt social order that prevailed at the time,” adding that it embodied “a noble vision of a society where all individuals could live with dignity, free from exploitation by one another.”

She noted that these ideals of fair governance, free from corruption and inequality, continue to inspire the nation’s efforts toward social transformation, the Prime Minister’s Media Division said.

The Prime Minister also respectfully acknowledged the historic contribution of the Muslim community to the progress of Sri Lanka and urged citizens to unite in building “a humane and prosperous nation, inspired by the noble teachings of Prophet Muhammad.”

Full message of Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya:

“On this blessed occasion of celebrating the noble birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad, I extend my heartfelt best wishes to all Muslim devotees in Sri Lanka and across the world.

The teachings of Prophet Muhammad are not confined merely to a religious framework but stand as a universal set of humanitarian principles dedicated to the well-being of all humankind. In particular, his guidance on social justice, equality, compassion towards the oppressed, and the accountability of rulers is more relevant to contemporary society than ever before.

His noble message was a revolutionary proclamation against the unjust, tribal, and corrupt social order that prevailed at the time. It embodied a noble vision of a society where all individuals could live with dignity, free from exploitation by one another. At this juncture, when we as a nation aspire for social transformation, those ideals of fair governance, free from corruption and inequality, provide us with immense strength and inspiration.

While respectfully recalling the historic contribution made by the Muslim community towards the progress of Sri Lanka, I invite all citizens to unite in building a humane, and prosperous nation, inspired by the noble teachings of Prophet Muhammad.

May this Milad-un-Nabi be a day filled with peace and happiness for all!”