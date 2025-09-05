SLAF helicopters on standby to assist victims of Ella bus accident

The Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) has deployed an MI-17 helicopter at SLAF CTS Diyatalawa and a Bell 412 helicopter at SLAF Station Weerawila which have been placed on standby to provide assistance in response to the bus accident that occurred last night (04) on the Ella–Wellawaya road.

These air assets remain ready to airlift patients to Colombo or to support any required rescue operations, the SLAF confirmed.

The accident occurred last night (4) on the Ella- Wellawaya road, when a bus travelling towards Wellawaya collided with an oncoming SUV and the road’s metal fence between the 23rd and 24th Km Post in the Ella Police Division, before plunging down a 1,000-foot precipice.

The bus was carrying a total of 30 passengers, including its driver, police said.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the group had been returning from a trip to Ella back to the Tangalle area at the time of the accident, police said.