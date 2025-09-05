Ella bus crash: 12 Tangalle UC employees including Secretary among victims

September 5, 2025   09:41 am

Fifteen individuals, including the Tangalle Urban Council Secretary, 12 council employees, two children, and the bus driver, have been reported dead following a tragic bus accident on the Ella–Wellawaya main road last night, Deputy Minister of Local Government Ruwan Senarath confirmed.

According to the Badulla Teaching Hospital, the two children and the bus driver were among the deceased.

The bus, which was carrying Tangalle Urban Council employees and their families who were returning from a trip, veered off the road and came to rest around 500 feet below a cliff.

Ada Derana reporter at the scene has managed to reach the crash site.

The bus was carrying a total of 30 passengers, including its driver, police said.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the group had been returning from a trip in the Ella area at the time of the accident, police said.

