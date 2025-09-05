Indian national arrested with Kush worth Rs. 105 mln at BIA

An Indian national passenger attempting to smuggle a consignment of “Kush” cannabis, valued at Rs. 105 million, through the “Green Channel” (undeclared) at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) has been arrested by a group of airport customs officials this morning (05).

The arrested suspect is a 43-year-old Indian national working as a salesman at a shoe store in New Delhi, India, Ada Derana reporter said.

According to authorities, he has purchased this consignment of "Kush" from Bangkok, Thailand, arrived in New Delhi, India, and from there arrived at the BIA on Air India AI 277 at 07.45 am today.

The suspect has been taken into custody while he was carrying 19 packets of the "Kush" cannabis weighing 10.750 kilograms in his luggage, said Ada Derana reporter.

This raid is the first arrest made by Customs officers using the newly installed scanning machine at the "Green Channel" of the Customs Arrival Terminal at Katunayake Airport.

The consignment of “Kush" cannabis and the arrested Indian national are scheduled to be handed over to the officers of the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) at BIA in Katunayake for further investigation.