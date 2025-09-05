Nine-hour water cut in Colombo and suburbs cancelled

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) has announced that the nine-hour water cut, originally scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. tomorrow (06), affecting several areas including Colombo, has been cancelled.

Earlier, the NWSDB had stated that the water cut would affect all areas from Colombo 01 to Colombo 15.

In addition, the water cut was expected to impact the following areas: Battaramulla, Pelawatta, Hokandara, Koswatte, Thalawathugoda, Kotte, Rajagiriya, Mirihana, Madiwela, Nugegoda, Nawala, Kolonnawa, IDH, Kotikawatte, Angoda, Wellampitiya, Orugodawatte, Mulleriyawa, Maharagama, Boralesgamuwa, Dehiwala, Ratmalana, and Moratuwa.