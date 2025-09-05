Three-wheeler plunges down precipice in Watawala: Woman and 2 children injured

September 5, 2025   04:15 pm

A three-wheeler travelling from Gampola to Hatton has veered off the road and plunged down a 50-foot precipice in the Watawala area injuring three persons including two children.

At the time of the accident, a father, mother and their two children, aged four and two, were travelling in the three-wheeler, police said.

The mother and the two children sustained injuries in the accident and have been admitted to the Watawala Divisional Hospital.

According to the preliminary investigations, it has been revealed that the accident occurred when the driver lost control of the three-wheeler due to the winding road and excessive speeds, the police said.

