Youth killed in Grandpass shooting

September 6, 2025   02:15 am

One person has been killed following a shooting incident near the Mahawatta clock tower in the Grandpass police division last night (5).

Police said that two unidentified gunmen who arrived on a motorcycle had opened fire at the victim, a 26-year-old resident of Kelaniya, before fleeing the scene of the crime. 

The target of the assailants later succumbed to injuries after being admitted to the Colombo National Hospital. 

Police suspect that a revolver type firearm was used in the shooting while the motive behind the killing is yet to be ascertained. 

Grandpass Police is conducting further investigations to apprehend the suspects.  

