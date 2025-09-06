Trump signs order rebranding Pentagon as the Department of War

Trump signs order rebranding Pentagon as the Department of War

September 6, 2025   07:54 am

President Trump has signed an executive order rebranding the US Department of Defense as the Department of War.

He called the original name “woke” and said the new title sent “a message of victory” and “a message of strength”.

It can only be used as a secondary title unless Congress approves the change - but the department’s website has already switched to war.gov - as have its social media accounts.

The door of Pete Hegsesth’s office has also been adorned with a fresh “Secretary of War” sign.

Mr Hegseth said the move wasn’t “politically correct” but that it showed “we’re going to go on offence”.

“We’re going to raise up warriors, not just defenders,” he added.

President Trump signed the executive order in the White House’s Oval Office on Friday.

“We won the First World War. We won the Second World War. We won everything before that and in between,” he said.

“And then we decided to go woke and we changed the name to Department of Defense. So we’re going Department of War.”

The president denied the rebrand ran contrary to his peacemaking efforts - which he claims have already “ended seven wars”.

“I think I’ve gotten peace because of the fact that we’re strong,” he told reporters.

The official executive order states that the name “demonstrates our ability and willingness to fight and win wars on behalf of our Nation at a moment’s notice, not just to defend”.

It also commands Mr Hegseth to pursue legislation within 60 days to make the change permanent.

The Department of Defense - often referred to colloquially as the Pentagon due to the shape of its Washington HQ - was called the War Department from 1789 until 1949.

Historians say the name was changed to show the US was focused on preventing conflict following the Second World War.

President Trump’s reversion to the previous more combative title could end up costing tens of millions, with letterheads and building signs in the US and at military bases around the world potentially needing a refresh.

Joe Biden’s effort to rename nine army bases honouring the Confederacy and Confederate leaders, set to cost $39m (£29m), was reversed by Mr Hegseth earlier this year.

Mr Trump’s other federal renaming orders include controversially labelling the Gulf of Mexico the “Gulf Of America” and reverting North America’s tallest mountain, Denali in Alaska, to its former name of Mount McKinley.

The Mexican government and Alaska’s Republican senators both rejected the changes.

Source: Sky News
--Agencies 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Roshan Mahanama resigns from National Sports Council (English)

Roshan Mahanama resigns from National Sports Council (English)

Roshan Mahanama resigns from National Sports Council (English)

Sajith urges govt MPs to standby what they promised while in the opposition (English)

Sajith urges govt MPs to standby what they promised while in the opposition (English)

A society without knowledge of history is a society that lacks imagination - Dilith Jayaweera (English)

A society without knowledge of history is a society that lacks imagination - Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Cause of Ella bus accident?  Survivor reveals driver's warning of brake fault (English)

Cause of Ella bus accident?  Survivor reveals driver's warning of brake fault (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Case against ex-Ministers Mahindananda and Nalin Fernando adjourned to October 10 (English)

Case against ex-Ministers Mahindananda and Nalin Fernando adjourned to October 10 (English)

CEB trade unions to launch 'work-to-rule' campaign (English)

CEB trade unions to launch 'work-to-rule' campaign (English)