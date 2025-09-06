CEB workers work-to-rule campaign enters second day

CEB workers work-to-rule campaign enters second day

September 6, 2025   10:08 am

The ‘work-to-rule’ trade union action launched by employees of the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB)’ in protest against the proposed division of the institution into four entities’ continued for the second consecutive day today (6).

Chairman of the CEB Technicians’ Union, Kosala Abeysinghe, stated that none of the employees have consented to the voluntary compensation scheme introduced under the restructuring process.

“The work-to-rule trade union action will remain in effect until midnight on the 15th as part of its first phase. This action was initiated in response to the government’s irresponsible approach towards restructuring the CEB. We also held discussions with the Minister yesterday, but they failed to produce a satisfactory outcome,” he said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Roshan Mahanama resigns from National Sports Council (English)

Roshan Mahanama resigns from National Sports Council (English)

Roshan Mahanama resigns from National Sports Council (English)

Sajith urges govt MPs to standby what they promised while in the opposition (English)

Sajith urges govt MPs to standby what they promised while in the opposition (English)

A society without knowledge of history is a society that lacks imagination - Dilith Jayaweera (English)

A society without knowledge of history is a society that lacks imagination - Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Cause of Ella bus accident?  Survivor reveals driver's warning of brake fault (English)

Cause of Ella bus accident?  Survivor reveals driver's warning of brake fault (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Case against ex-Ministers Mahindananda and Nalin Fernando adjourned to October 10 (English)

Case against ex-Ministers Mahindananda and Nalin Fernando adjourned to October 10 (English)

CEB trade unions to launch 'work-to-rule' campaign (English)

CEB trade unions to launch 'work-to-rule' campaign (English)