CEB workers work-to-rule campaign enters second day

The ‘work-to-rule’ trade union action launched by employees of the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB)’ in protest against the proposed division of the institution into four entities’ continued for the second consecutive day today (6).

Chairman of the CEB Technicians’ Union, Kosala Abeysinghe, stated that none of the employees have consented to the voluntary compensation scheme introduced under the restructuring process.

“The work-to-rule trade union action will remain in effect until midnight on the 15th as part of its first phase. This action was initiated in response to the government’s irresponsible approach towards restructuring the CEB. We also held discussions with the Minister yesterday, but they failed to produce a satisfactory outcome,” he said.