Another shooting incident reported in Pandaura

Another shooting incident reported in Pandaura

September 6, 2025   10:26 am

Another shooting incident has been reported this morning (06) in the Alubomulla area of Panadura.

According to police, two unidentified individuals on a motorcycle opened fire at a shop in the Sandagalawatta area of Alubomulla using a 9mm pistol and fled the area.

However, a woman was inside the shop at the time, but the bullet struck a refrigerator, narrowly missing her, said police.

The Alubomulla Police  are conducting further investigations.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Roshan Mahanama resigns from National Sports Council (English)

Roshan Mahanama resigns from National Sports Council (English)

Sajith urges govt MPs to standby what they promised while in the opposition (English)

Sajith urges govt MPs to standby what they promised while in the opposition (English)

A society without knowledge of history is a society that lacks imagination - Dilith Jayaweera (English)

A society without knowledge of history is a society that lacks imagination - Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Cause of Ella bus accident?  Survivor reveals driver's warning of brake fault (English)

Cause of Ella bus accident?  Survivor reveals driver's warning of brake fault (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Case against ex-Ministers Mahindananda and Nalin Fernando adjourned to October 10 (English)

Case against ex-Ministers Mahindananda and Nalin Fernando adjourned to October 10 (English)