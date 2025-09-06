Another shooting incident reported in Pandaura

Another shooting incident has been reported this morning (06) in the Alubomulla area of Panadura.

According to police, two unidentified individuals on a motorcycle opened fire at a shop in the Sandagalawatta area of Alubomulla using a 9mm pistol and fled the area.

However, a woman was inside the shop at the time, but the bullet struck a refrigerator, narrowly missing her, said police.

The Alubomulla Police are conducting further investigations.