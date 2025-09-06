Bus involved in Ella accident deregistered in 2023  Dy Minister

Bus involved in Ella accident deregistered in 2023  Dy Minister

September 6, 2025   11:42 am

The bus involved in the tragic accident on the Ella–Wellawaya road had been deregistered by the National Transport Commission (NTC) in 2023, Deputy Minister of Transport Dr. Prasanna Gunasena revealed.

He further noted that there are currently no legal provisions to regulate buses used exclusively for private trips.

Deputy Minister Gunasena added that the Road Development Authority (RDA) has already taken all possible measures to minimize accidents along the Ella–Wellawaya road.

Meanwhile, a team from the Department of Motor Traffic has been dispatched to inspect the bus involved in the accident. 

In addition, officials from the National Transport Medical Institute (NTMI) and the Ministry of Transport’s Road Safety Program are scheduled to visit Ella today (06) to conduct further inspections, the Deputy Minister confirmed.

The accident occurred when a bus carrying a group from Tangalle on a trip veered off the road near the 24th kilometer post on the Ella–Wellawaya main road in the Ella Police Division and plunged into a precipice, claiming 15 lives.

