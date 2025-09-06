Over 40,000 MT of paddy purchased under govt program  PMB

The Paddy Marketing Board (PMB) announced that more than 40,000 metric tons of paddy have been purchased under the government’s paddy procurement program.

PMB Chairman Manjula Pinnalanda stated that the highest volume of paddy was procured from the Ampara district, where 85% of the harvesting has already been completed.

He further noted that procurement activities are also ongoing in the Anuradhapura and Polonnaruwa districts.

The government allocated Rs. 60 billion for the first phase of the paddy purchase program, out of which Rs. 55 billion has already been paid to farmers, the Chairman confirmed.