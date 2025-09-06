Four female cops promoted to DIG for the first time in Sri Lanka

Four female cops promoted to DIG for the first time in Sri Lanka

September 6, 2025   12:17 pm

For the first time in the history of the Sri Lanka Police, four female officers have been promoted to the rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) at the same time.

The promotions were approved by the National Police Commission (NPC) and subsequently confirmed by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Priyantha Weerasuriya, and are effective from January 01 this year.

Accordingly, Darshika Kumari, Padmini Weerasuriya, Renuka Jayasundara, and Nishani Seneviratne are scheduled to assume duties as DIGs.

Three of the newly appointed DIGs entered the Sri Lanka Police Service in 1997 as trainee Sub-Inspectors.

• Darshika Kumari currently serves as the Commanding Officer of the Police Field Force Headquarters and is recognized as the first female officer to hold that position.

• Padmini Weerasuriya is presently the Acting DIG in charge of the Kalutara District, becoming the first female officer in Sri Lanka Police history to oversee a district.

• SSP Renuka Jayasundara, serves as the Acting DIG of the Bureau for the Investigation of Abuse of Children and Women.

• Nishani Seneviratne, the senior-most officer among the four, functions as the Acting DIG of the Research and Information Technology Range, having also served extensively with the State Intelligence Service.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Roshan Mahanama resigns from National Sports Council (English)

Roshan Mahanama resigns from National Sports Council (English)

Sajith urges govt MPs to standby what they promised while in the opposition (English)

Sajith urges govt MPs to standby what they promised while in the opposition (English)

A society without knowledge of history is a society that lacks imagination - Dilith Jayaweera (English)

A society without knowledge of history is a society that lacks imagination - Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Cause of Ella bus accident?  Survivor reveals driver's warning of brake fault (English)

Cause of Ella bus accident?  Survivor reveals driver's warning of brake fault (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Case against ex-Ministers Mahindananda and Nalin Fernando adjourned to October 10 (English)

Case against ex-Ministers Mahindananda and Nalin Fernando adjourned to October 10 (English)