Four female cops promoted to DIG for the first time in Sri Lanka

For the first time in the history of the Sri Lanka Police, four female officers have been promoted to the rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) at the same time.

The promotions were approved by the National Police Commission (NPC) and subsequently confirmed by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Priyantha Weerasuriya, and are effective from January 01 this year.

Accordingly, Darshika Kumari, Padmini Weerasuriya, Renuka Jayasundara, and Nishani Seneviratne are scheduled to assume duties as DIGs.

Three of the newly appointed DIGs entered the Sri Lanka Police Service in 1997 as trainee Sub-Inspectors.

• Darshika Kumari currently serves as the Commanding Officer of the Police Field Force Headquarters and is recognized as the first female officer to hold that position.

• Padmini Weerasuriya is presently the Acting DIG in charge of the Kalutara District, becoming the first female officer in Sri Lanka Police history to oversee a district.

• SSP Renuka Jayasundara, serves as the Acting DIG of the Bureau for the Investigation of Abuse of Children and Women.

• Nishani Seneviratne, the senior-most officer among the four, functions as the Acting DIG of the Research and Information Technology Range, having also served extensively with the State Intelligence Service.