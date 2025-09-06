Former Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Angunukolapelessa Pradeshiya Sabha member Piyal Manamperi has been arrested in connection with the recent recovery of chemicals allegedly used to manufacture ‘Ice’ (crystal methamphetamine) at Middeniya, police said.

The authorities discovered around 50,000 kilograms of chemicals used in the production of ‘Ice’ buried at a residence in the Thalawa area of Middeniya. The discovery was made during an operation conducted by the Western North Crime Division yesterday (05).

Police investigations revealed that both Piyal Manamperi and his brother were allegedly involved in concealing the chemicals and that they are close associates of notorious organized criminal ‘Kehelbaddara Padme’, who was recently arrested with several other gang members in Jakarta, Indonesia.

During the interrogation of the suspect known as ‘Backhoe Saman,’ who was also arrested in Indonesia, he reportedly confessed that ‘Kehelbaddara Padme’ had imported the stock of chemicals used in the production of ‘Ice’ into the country.

In response to the arrests, the SLPP announced that steps have been taken to immediately revoke the party membership of Sampath Manamperi, who is the brother of Piyal Manamperi.

In a statement, the party said:

“A charge has been made against a party member, Sampath Manamperi, a resident of Thalawa, Angunakolapelessa, for possessing raw materials used in the production of drugs. Our party does not adopt a lenient policy towards those accused of such offenses, and his party membership has been suspended with immediate effect.

“The accusations leveled against him are very serious. We hope that investigations into the matter will be concluded soon and that the truth will be revealed to the public.”