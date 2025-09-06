Motorcyclist involved in Panchikawatta shooting arrested

Motorcyclist involved in Panchikawatta shooting arrested

September 6, 2025   07:41 pm

Police have arrested the motorcyclist allegedly involved in the shooting incident that took place in the Panchikawatta area of Maradana, Colombo this morning (6).

Police said that offices attached to Modara Police were able to arrest the motorcyclist within a few minutes of the shooting.

The suspect who was arrested is a 21-year-old resident of Bodhiraja Mawatha in Maligawatta and is a close associate of an organized criminal known as ‘Keselwatte Kavi’, police said.

Following the release of a police alert regarding the shooting, two Police Sergeants of the Modara police station, who were on night motorcycle duty, had managed to surround the fleeing motorcyclist with the assistance of another police officer.

The suspect had then fled to the Kimbula Ela Watta area in Madampitiya after his motorcycle had toppled on the road.

The three police officers have then launched a search operation in the area and the suspect, who had been hiding there, had managed to escape in a three-wheeler.

Accordingly, the police sergeants, with the assistance of an officer from a mobile unit of the Madampitiya Police, were able to stop the three-wheeler in question and arrest the suspect.

During questioning of the arrested suspect, it was revealed that the person who acted as the shooter was picked up on his motorcycle in the Keselwatta area on the instructions of an organized criminal, ‘Keselwatta Kavi’, and that after the shooting, the gunman had got off near the Pettah Night Market and that no further information was known about him.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Roshan Mahanama resigns from National Sports Council (English)

Roshan Mahanama resigns from National Sports Council (English)

Sajith urges govt MPs to standby what they promised while in the opposition (English)

Sajith urges govt MPs to standby what they promised while in the opposition (English)

A society without knowledge of history is a society that lacks imagination - Dilith Jayaweera (English)

A society without knowledge of history is a society that lacks imagination - Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Cause of Ella bus accident?  Survivor reveals driver's warning of brake fault (English)

Cause of Ella bus accident?  Survivor reveals driver's warning of brake fault (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin