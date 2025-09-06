Grenades and ammunition recovered near site of Ice manufacturing chemicals

September 6, 2025   09:44 pm

Officers of the Western North Crime Division, in collaboration with the Special Task Force (STF), recovered a cache of ammunition and grenades today (06) from the property in Thalawa, Middeniya in Hambantota District, where chemicals allegedly used in the production of ‘Ice’ (crystal methamphetamine) had previously been discovered.

According to police, the recovery was made from a newly dug ditch near a cassava plantation in the said property. 

The items seized include five foreign-manufactured hand grenades, 17 rounds of T-56 ammunition, and three bullets used for 12-bore firearms, said police.

