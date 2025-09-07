Rare total lunar eclipse blood moon to be visible from Sri Lanka tonight

Sri Lankans will have a rare opportunity to witness the phenomenon known as “blood moon” later today (07), said Prof. Chandana Jayaratne, the Head of the Department of Physics and Director, Astronomy and Space Science Unit of the University of Colombo and the Chairman of the Arthur C Clarke Institute for Modern Technologies.

The spectacular celestial event is set to light up the skies tonight, as the Moon undergoes a total lunar eclipse, turning an eerie, deep red for 82 minutes.



Known as a Blood Moon, this will be the last total lunar eclipse of the year and is expected to be visible to nearly 85% of the global population. Unlike many eclipses confined to specific regions, this phenomenon will be observable across much of Asia, Australia, Europe, and Africa, with Sri Lanka offering some of the clearest views.



Accordingly, stargazers and astronomy enthusiasts across Sri Lanka have been advised to prepare for the breathtaking celestial event as a total lunar eclipse graces the night sky today.



Lunar eclipses happen when Earth is between the sun and a full moon.



Prof. Chandana Jayaratne noted that the celestial phenomenon will see the full moon pass directly behind the Earth and into its shadow, gradually transforming its silvery glow into a striking reddish hue. The entire eclipse, from the initial penumbral phase to the final moments, will be observable across the country if the sky is without clouds.



The key timings for the total lunar eclipse for Sri Lanka are as follows:



Penumbral Eclipse Begins: 8:58 p.m.

Partial Eclipse Begins: 9:57 p.m.

Total Eclipse Begins: 11:01 p.m.

Maximum Eclipse: 11:42 p.m.

Total Eclipse Ends: 12:22 a.m. (on September 8)

Partial Eclipse Ends: 1:26 a.m. (on September 8)

Penumbral Eclipse Ends: 2:25 a.m. (on September 8)

The period of totality, when the moon will appear at its reddest, will last for a remarkable 1 hour and 22 minutes. The entire duration of the eclipse, from the start of the penumbral phase to the end, will be 5 hours and 27 minutes, Prof. Chandana Jayaratne added.



Unlike a solar eclipse, a lunar eclipse is perfectly safe to view with the naked eye, binoculars, or a telescope.



Viewers in Sri Lanka will be able to witness every stage of the eclipse, from the initial dimming of the moon to the dramatic deep red of totality and back again.



About 85% of the world population in Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, West in North America, East in South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean, Arctic, Antarctica. will have the chance to observe this eclipse as a total or partial lunar eclipse. While there is a possibility of cloudy weather, which is common for this time of year, sky-watchers have been encouraged to find a location with a clear view of the eastern sky to enjoy the spectacle.