Mineral transportation suspended during two time slots on school days: GSMB

September 7, 2025   06:31 am

Steps have been taken to suspend mineral transportation activities during school days from 6:30 a.m. to 7:45 a.m. and from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. by the Geological Survey and Mines Bureau (GSMB).

Director General of the Bureau Dipani Weerakoon said that the decision was taken following discussions held after an accident that occurred a few weeks ago, where a school van collided with a sand tipper truck.

Accordingly, Weerakoon stated that vehicles engaged in mineral transportation during these time periods must be parked in appropriate areas off the main roads.

She further said since September 4, instructions have been issued throughout the country via Divisional Secretariats.

