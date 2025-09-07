Sri Lankas remittance inflow exceeds US$ 5 billion in 2025

September 7, 2025   08:39 am

Sri Lanka has received USD 680.8 million in workers’ remittances in August 2025, according to the latest figures released by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).

Accordingly, the total remittances from January to August 2025 reached USD 5.116 billion, up 19.3% from the same period last year (US$ 4.28 billion).

Meanwhile, official figures show that earnings from tourism surpassed USD 2 billion during the first eight months of this year.

Accordingly, the total tourism earnings in the first eight months of 2025 is recorded as USD 2.03 billion, which is an increase of 7.8% compared to the tourism earnings of USD 1.88 billion recorded in the first eight months of 2024.

