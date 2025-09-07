Strict action against drivers of vehicles with unauthorised modifications from tomorrow

The strict enforcement of the law will begin tomorrow against drivers of vehicles operating with dangerous and unauthorised modifications, Deputy Minister of Transport Dr. Prasanna Gunasena has stated.

In a statement posted on his official Facebook account, the Deputy Minister emphasised that special attention will be directed towards vehicles equipped with excessively loud sound systems, and multi-colored, flashing lights, which are installed in violation of transport regulations.

This announcement follows a tragic accident that occurred on Thursday night (04) near the 24th milepost on the Ella–Wellawaya road, where a luxury jeep rear-ended a bus, causing it to break through a metal safety barrier and plunge approximately 1,000 feet down a precipice.

The bus was carrying 32 individuals, including employees of the Tangalle Municipal Council and their relatives, on a leisure trip.

As a result of the crash, 15 people lost their lives, and 17 others sustained injuries.

Two individuals who came forward to help rescue the victims were also injured during the attempt.

Of the injured, 13 people are still receiving treatment at the Badulla Teaching Hospital, including an officer of the Army Special Forces, who was among the first responders at the scene.