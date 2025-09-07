Blood sample of bus driver involved in Thursdays accident sent to Government Analyst

September 7, 2025   01:53 pm

A decision has been taken to send the blood sample of the bus driver involved in Thursday’s Ella–Wellawaya road accident to the Government Analyst’s Department for testing.

Police stated that the sample is being submitted today to determine whether the driver had consumed alcohol at the time the accident occurred.

The accident occurred on Thursday night (04) near the 24th milepost on the Ella–Wellawaya road, when a bus veered off the road and plunged into a precipice, resulting in the deaths of 15 individuals and injuries to 17 others.

The bus driver was also among those killed in the accident.

Investigations are now underway to determine whether he had consumed any intoxicating substances prior to the crash.

Of those who died, 12 were employees of the Tangalle Municipal Council.

Their bodies have been handed over to their families, and funeral arrangements are expected to take place today, according to reports.

Meanwhile, 11 of the injured are still receiving treatment at the Badulla Teaching Hospital, said Dr. Palitha Rajapaksha.

