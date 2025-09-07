Police issue warning for social media scam exploiting bank info

A fraudulent message is currently circulating on social media, falsely claiming to offer prizes on behalf of a bank, according to police.

Police further stated that the message is part of a dangerous scam designed to deceive the public.

It has been reported that the scam is designed to steal personal information and even tamper with the software on mobile phones.

Nirosh Ananda, the Chief Information Security Officer of the Sri Lanka Computer Emergency Response Team (SLCERT), said the organization has received numerous complaints regarding this issue.

He also warned that individuals who conduct banking activities via mobile phones should be especially cautious of such fraudulent messages.