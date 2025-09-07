Advisory issued for severe lightning

Thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely to occur at several places in Northern, North-central and Eastern provinces, the Department of Meteorology warns.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers, the Met. Department added.

Therefore, the general public has been urged to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

The Met Department urged the public to seek shelter, preferably indoors, to avoid open areas such as paddy fields, tea plantations and open water bodies during thunderstorms.

The public has also been advised not to use wired telephones and connected electric appliances during thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, for emergency assistance the public should contact the local disaster management authorities.