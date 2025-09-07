Advisory issued for severe lightning

Advisory issued for severe lightning

September 7, 2025   03:41 pm

Thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely to occur at several places in Northern, North-central and Eastern provinces, the Department of Meteorology warns.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers, the Met. Department added.

Therefore, the general public has been urged to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

The Met Department urged the public to seek shelter, preferably indoors, to avoid open areas such as paddy fields, tea plantations and open water bodies during thunderstorms.

The public has also been advised not to use wired telephones and connected electric appliances during thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, for emergency assistance the public should contact the local disaster management authorities.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Former SLPP PS member arrested over chemicals for Kehelbaddara Padme's meth lab (English)

Former SLPP PS member arrested over chemicals for Kehelbaddara Padme's meth lab (English)

Former SLPP PS member arrested over chemicals for Kehelbaddara Padme's meth lab (English)

Rividanavi Solar Power Park: Construction of Sri Lanka's largest renewable energy project begins (English)

Rividanavi Solar Power Park: Construction of Sri Lanka's largest renewable energy project begins (English)

60th session of UNHRC to begin on September 08 (English)

60th session of UNHRC to begin on September 08 (English)

Daily incidents of violence make Sri Lankans' lives unsafe - Opposition Leader (English)

Daily incidents of violence make Sri Lankans' lives unsafe - Opposition Leader (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Roshan Mahanama resigns from National Sports Council (English)

Roshan Mahanama resigns from National Sports Council (English)

Sajith urges govt MPs to standby what they promised while in the opposition (English)

Sajith urges govt MPs to standby what they promised while in the opposition (English)