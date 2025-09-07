Detention orders obtained for ex-SLPP PS member Piyal Manamperi

Police have obtained detention orders today (07) to interrogate the suspect arrested in connection with the recent discovery of stock of chemicals, believed to be used for the production of ‘ICE’, found during a raid on a property in Thalawa, Middeniya.

Accordingly, the Walasmulla Magistrate’s Court has issued a seven-day detention order to interrogate the suspect, identified as Piyal Manamperi, after the suspect was produced before the court this morning (07).

On September 06, former Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Angunukolapelessa Pradeshiya Sabha member Piyal Manamperi was arrested in connection with the recent recovery of chemicals allegedly used to manufacture ‘Ice’ (crystal methamphetamine) in Middeniya.

The authorities discovered around 50,000 kilograms of chemicals used in the production of ‘Ice’ buried at a residence in the Thalawa area of Middeniya. The discovery was made during an operation conducted by the Western North Crime Division on September (05).

Police investigations revealed that both Piyal Manamperi and his brother Sampath were allegedly involved in concealing the chemicals and that they are close associates of notorious organized criminal ‘Kehelbaddara Padme’, who was recently arrested with several other gang members in Jakarta, Indonesia.

During the interrogation of the suspect known as ‘Backhoe Saman,’ who was also arrested in Indonesia, he reportedly confessed that ‘Kehelbaddara Padme’ had imported the stock of chemicals used in the production of ‘Ice’ into the country.