45-year-old dies after fireworks explosion in Thambalagamuwa

45-year-old dies after fireworks explosion in Thambalagamuwa

September 7, 2025   07:13 pm

A person has died following critical injuries sustained from a firecracker explosion during an annual festival at a Kovil in the Thambalagamuwa area in Trincomalee District last night (06).

While a fireworks display was underway as part of the kovil’s festival procession, one firecracker had failed to detonate. 

As a result, a person nearby had kicked the firecracker, which had accidentally rolled towards the victim, where it then exploded.

The victim, who suffered serious injuries from the incident, has succumbed to his injuries after being admitted to Thambalagamuwa Hospital.

The deceased, a 45-year-old father of three, was a resident of the same area.

A post-mortem examination has been conducted by the Kantale Judicial Medical Officer (JMO), and the Thambalagamuwa Police are conducting further investigation into the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.09.07

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.09.07

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.09.07

Former SLPP PS member arrested over chemicals for Kehelbaddara Padme's meth lab (English)

Former SLPP PS member arrested over chemicals for Kehelbaddara Padme's meth lab (English)

Rividanavi Solar Power Park: Construction of Sri Lanka's largest renewable energy project begins (English)

Rividanavi Solar Power Park: Construction of Sri Lanka's largest renewable energy project begins (English)

60th session of UNHRC to begin on September 08 (English)

60th session of UNHRC to begin on September 08 (English)

Daily incidents of violence make Sri Lankans' lives unsafe - Opposition Leader (English)

Daily incidents of violence make Sri Lankans' lives unsafe - Opposition Leader (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Roshan Mahanama resigns from National Sports Council (English)

Roshan Mahanama resigns from National Sports Council (English)