45-year-old dies after fireworks explosion in Thambalagamuwa

A person has died following critical injuries sustained from a firecracker explosion during an annual festival at a Kovil in the Thambalagamuwa area in Trincomalee District last night (06).

While a fireworks display was underway as part of the kovil’s festival procession, one firecracker had failed to detonate.

As a result, a person nearby had kicked the firecracker, which had accidentally rolled towards the victim, where it then exploded.

The victim, who suffered serious injuries from the incident, has succumbed to his injuries after being admitted to Thambalagamuwa Hospital.

The deceased, a 45-year-old father of three, was a resident of the same area.

A post-mortem examination has been conducted by the Kantale Judicial Medical Officer (JMO), and the Thambalagamuwa Police are conducting further investigation into the incident.