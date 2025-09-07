Sri Lanka thrash Zimbabwe to clinch T20 series 2-1

Sri Lanka’s Kamil Mishara hit an unbeaten 73 as the tourists beat Zimbabwe by eight wickets on Sunday to win the third Twenty20 international and take the series 2-1.

An unbeaten 117-run partnership with Kusal Perera saw Sri Lanka win with 14 balls to spare at the Harare Sports Club as they chased down a formidable target. Perera was 46 not out.

Zimbabwe, who beat Sri Lanka by five wickets to level the series on Saturday, were put in to bat and made 191-8 with Tadiwanashe Marumani top-scoring with 51.

Sri Lanka also won two One-Day Internationals against Zimbabwe earlier this year.

Source: Reuters

--Agencies