After issuing last warning to Hamas, Trump eyes Gaza deal soon

September 8, 2025   07:17 am

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday suggested a Gaza deal could come soon to secure the release of all the hostages held by Hamas, after earlier issuing what he called his “last warning” to the Palestinian militant group.

Trump, speaking to reporters after landing in the Washington area on Sunday evening following a brief trip to New York, said he had been discussing the issue on the plane.

“We’re working on a solution that may be very good,” he said. He declined to give further details. “You’ll be hearing about it pretty soon. We’re trying to get it ended, get the hostages back.”

Earlier on Sunday, he warned Hamas to accept his terms of an agreement, without giving any specifics.

“The Israelis have accepted my Terms. It is time for Hamas to accept as well,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. “I have warned Hamas about the consequences of not accepting. This is my last warning, there will not be another one!”

Hamas later said that it received some ideas from the United States’ side through mediators to reach a ceasefire deal in Gaza and was discussing ways to develop those ideas. It also gave no details of the possible agreement.

Hamas, in its statement, also reiterated its readiness for negotiations to release all hostages in exchange for a “clear announcement of an end to the war” and the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from the enclave.

Trump told reporters that he thought all the hostages would be returned: “I think we’re going to get them all.”

He noted that some may already have died but the aim would be to have their bodies returned.

On Saturday, Israel’s N12 News reported that Trump has put forth a new ceasefire proposal to Hamas.

Under the deal, Hamas would free all the remaining 48 hostages on the first day of the truce in exchange for thousands of Palestinian prisoners jailed in Israel and negotiate an end to the war during a ceasefire in the enclave, according to N12.

An Israeli official said Israel was “seriously considering” Trump’s proposal but did not elaborate.

Source: Reuters
--Agencies 

