Another stock of chemicals used in manufacturing Ice found in Kandana

Police have detected another stock of chemicals, similar to the stock recovered in Middeniya and suspected to be used in the manufacturing of crystal methamphetamine (ICE), at a residence in Kandana.

It has been reported that these chemicals are very similar to those found on September 6 during a raid on a property in Thalawa, Middeniya, which were also believed to be used in ‘ICE’ production.

Police stated that the chemicals may have been brought and left at the location approximately four months ago.

The seized chemicals are scheduled to be taken to the Tangalle Police for further investigation.

Meanwhile, another stock of chemicals suspected to be used in the production of crystal methamphetamine (ICE) was discovered last morning (07) at a property in Netolpitiya, Tangalle.

Based on information received from local residents, officers from the Tangalle Police had conducted a special raid on a property located adjacent to the Welivenna Cross Road in Netolpitiya.

During the raid, a quantity of white chemical substances was found on the property.

Police officers stated that these substances are suspected to be chemicals used in the production of the drug known as ’ICE.’